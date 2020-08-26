Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Societe Generale lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,075,000 after buying an additional 936,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.