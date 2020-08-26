Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to “Hold”

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, Compass Point lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.54.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.