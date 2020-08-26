Zacks Investment Research Lowers CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Sell

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NYSE CTK opened at $5.55 on Monday. CooTek has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.