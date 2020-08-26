Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.03 million, a PE ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.