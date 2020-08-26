Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

AVA opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

