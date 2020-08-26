Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $464.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.80 million and the highest is $487.60 million. Saia posted sales of $468.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $133.03 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock worth $891,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $857,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $185,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

