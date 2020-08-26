Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $727.70 Million

Analysts expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $727.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the highest is $729.90 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $615.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

