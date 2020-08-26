Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:XIN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.