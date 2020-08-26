Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 31st (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s (NYSEARCA:JAMF) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 31st. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

JAMF stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

