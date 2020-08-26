Workday (WDAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.07.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

