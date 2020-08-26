Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $88.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,108 shares of company stock worth $5,720,324. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $83.53 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

