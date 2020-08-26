Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.88.

WING opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.49, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 169.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 74.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

