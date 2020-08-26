Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $99.00. The company traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 1114328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSM. Cfra upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

