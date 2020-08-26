Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 603,100 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $88,416.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $919,005.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. Analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

