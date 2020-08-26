Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.28. 4,025,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,926,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Westrock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 0.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

