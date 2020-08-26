Western Areas Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.45. The stock has a market cap of $585.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. Western Areas has a twelve month low of A$1.63 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of A$3.48 ($2.48).

In other news, insider Daniel Lougher 210,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

