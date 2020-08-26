Wells Fargo & Co Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $210.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $205.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $209.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

