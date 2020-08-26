Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

