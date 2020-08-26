Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Callaway Golf (ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/10/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2020 – Callaway Golf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00.
- 6/29/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
