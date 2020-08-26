Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR):

8/17/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has suspended quarterly dividend payouts. Moreover, rise in the company’s selling, general and administrative costs, and food and beverage expenses is worrisome. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 60 days, depicting concern regarding the stock growth potential. However, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, the company expects a quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations.”

7/14/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/27/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

RRR opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

