Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX opened at $53.16 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

