Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of GPS opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,845.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth $37,860,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

