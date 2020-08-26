Wedbush Initiates Coverage on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

About American Outdoor Brands

