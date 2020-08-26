Wedbush Comments on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $11.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.