Warburg Research Reiterates €40.60 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

ETR DBAN opened at €31.50 ($37.06) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.97 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $473.89 million and a P/E ratio of 54.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.33 and its 200-day moving average is €30.38.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

