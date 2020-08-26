Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reissued a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $129.79 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

