Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.10 ($21.29).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €16.50 ($19.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.81. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52-week high of €19.11 ($22.48).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.