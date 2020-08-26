W. Rhett Rogers Sells 1,468 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RYN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rayonier by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

