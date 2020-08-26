VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its Q2 guidance at approx $1.44 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

