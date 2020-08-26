Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $250,000,000.50 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VSLR opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

