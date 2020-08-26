Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock Price Down 18.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) fell 18.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $42.95. 1,742,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,158,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

Specifically, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $2,641,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,685 shares of company stock worth $14,563,244 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $51,405,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

