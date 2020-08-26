Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.40 ($107.53).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €82.16 ($96.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.53. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

