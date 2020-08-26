Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $26.00 on Monday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

