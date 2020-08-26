Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCT. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.21)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Victrex to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,968.64 ($25.72).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,934 ($25.27) on Monday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

