ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $31.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VIAC stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

