Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Randall Marshall Sells 510 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $12,331.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,222 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,807.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $38,870.28.

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $72,883.19.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,368,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its position in Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

