VERONA PHARMA P/S Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

VRNA stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.34. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

