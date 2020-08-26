Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 46.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $205.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.55.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.