Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems' core Subscription business segment performed impressively in the last reported quarter. A solid guidance for fiscal 2021 buoys optimism as well. The company continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform. The company is confident about growth in new markets, with products like EDC, Safety, Nitro and Vault. The addition of Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, new remote monitoring capabilities in VeevaSite Vault Free and Telehealth Metrics to the Crossix Data Platform raises optimism. Veeva Systems ended the fiscal first quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side dented both margins in the quarter. Intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are concerning.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

Shares of VEEV opened at $260.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

