Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
Valvoline has increased its dividend by 779.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
Shares of VVV opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
