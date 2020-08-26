Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Valvoline has increased its dividend by 779.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

