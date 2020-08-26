ValuEngine Upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Buy

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,262 shares of company stock worth $10,737,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.