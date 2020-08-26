ValuEngine Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

