ValuEngine Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Strong Sell

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TROX. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TROX opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 3.13. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tronox by 76.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 44.9% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

