ValuEngine Downgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,282,000.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

