Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

