Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,677. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

