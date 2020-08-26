Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) PT Lowered to $0.06

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.10 to $0.06 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 49.45% from the company’s previous close.

Valaris stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Valaris has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 237.15%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Valaris will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

