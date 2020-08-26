US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
USCR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
USCR stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.40. US Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.