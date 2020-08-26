US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

USCR stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.40. US Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

