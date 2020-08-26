US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Phillips 66’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

