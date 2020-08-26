Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

